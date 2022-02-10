Advertisement

Pack scores 31 as K-State MBB falls to No. 10 Baylor

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Thirty-one points by Kansas State sophomore Nijel Pack wasn’t enough to push the Wildcats past No. 10 Baylor Wednesday night. K-State’s upset bid fell short 75-60.

K-State took a seven-point lead in the first, before Baylor tied the score at halftime. The Bears went on a 12-0 run early in the second to take the lead, and the ‘Cats would never regain it.

Bruce Weber’s squad shot 38.9% from the field in the loss to Baylor’s 47.5% clip.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored a season-high 21 points off the bench to lead the Bears.

The Wildcats (12-11, 4-7) return to action Saturday at Iowa State.

