One person seriously injured in truck-school bus crash in southeast Kansas

BARTLETT, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was seriously injured Wednesday morning when a pickup truck and school bus collided on a road in Labette County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 6000 Road and Trego Road. The location was about four miles northeast of Bartlett.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was westbound on 6000 Road and a 2006 International school bus collided when both vehicles entered the uncontrolled intersection at the same time.

Following the crash, the pickup truck entered the ditch east of Trego Road,. The school bus, meanwhile, came to rest in the middle of Trego Road.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, Rebecca Gray, 47, of Chetopa, was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla., with serious injuries. The patrol said Gray, who was alone in the pickup truck, was wearing her seat belt.

There were no apparent injuries to the occupants of the school bus.

The school bus driver was identified as Christy Lewellen, 53, of Oswego. The passengers were identified as Hunter Stapleton, 7, of Oswego; Abigail Dolecheck, 12, of Oswewgo; Alexander Dolecheck, 12, of Oswego; Mason Kremer, 11, of Oswego; and Jaxon Payne, 12, of Altamont.

Lewellen was the only one in the school bus who was listed as wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.