No. 10 Baylor rolls past K-State WBB, 95-50
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (WIBW) - No. 10 Baylor avenged their January loss to K-State Wednesday night, topping the Wildcats 95-50 in Waco.
Freshman Brylee Glenn was the sole K-State player to finish in double digits with 10 points. Ayoka Lee scored 8 while adding 6 rebounds and 3 blocks.
The ‘Cats shot 32.7% from the field in the loss.
Baylor shot 57.9% from three (11-19). Sophomore Sarah Andrews hit five of her seven from beyond the arc.
K-State returns to action Saturday night from round two of the Sunflower Showdown in Lawrence.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.