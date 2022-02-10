New VAWA modernization bill aims to improve DV medical responses, ensure workplace securities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has helped to introduce a bill that would modernize the Violence Against Women Act to improve medical responses and ensure workplace securities.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he joined Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) on Wednesday, Feb. 9, to introduce the bipartisan Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act.

“Domestic violence brings fear, hopelessness, pain, and depression into the lives of every victim,” said Sen. Moran. “We must not only work to end this type of crime, but also care for those who have become victims. This legislation will help give a voice to victims of domestic violence, provide new resources to combat these crimes in rural communities and expand programs to support sexual harassment victims.”

Moran said the legislation would reauthorize VAWA through 2027, preserve advancements made in previous reauthorizations and include new improvements to the current law.

“As a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault, I know firsthand the horrific experience too many women face at the hands of a perpetrator,” said Ernst. “That’s why for three years I’ve worked diligently and across the aisle to craft a bill that will modernize this important law to ensure my fellow survivors are supported and empowered. I’m proud our work resulted in bipartisan legislation that can do just that.”

The VAWA Reauthorization Act would provide services, protection and justice for young victims of violence. Moran said this includes extending the Rape Prevention and Education grant program as well as improving grants focused on prevention education for students in higher education.

The bill would also enhance the tools used by judicial and law enforcement officials through the reauthorization of the Justice Department’s STOP Violence Against Women Formula Program and expansion to better support survivors who are 50 and older and those with disabilities.

Moran said the act would additionally reauthorize and update the SMART Prevention program to reduce dating violence, help children exposed to DV and engage men in preventing violence.

Moran also said the bill would provide economic security assistance for survivors through the reauthorization of the National Resource Center on Workplace Response. He said this would expand the program to support sexual harassment victims and ensure resources are available to private-sector businesses with less than 20 employees as well as public-sector entities.

Lastly, Moran said the bill would improve the medical response to instances of DV and sexual assault, including expanding access to medical forensic exams after a sexual assault for those who live in rural communities.

