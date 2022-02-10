Members of Congress demand Schedule 1 drug classification for fentanyl be made permanent

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of U.S. Representatives are attempting to dam the flood of fentanyl in the U.S. by demanding the temporary Schedule 1 classification of the drug be made permanent.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS02) says he joined a letter sent to President Joe Biden to urge his administration to take immediate action to dam the fentanyl flood from China and the southern border.

LaTurner said the members demanded Biden make the Schedule 1 classification for fentanyl-related substances permanent.

“The record amount of fentanyl coming across our wide-open southern border continues to impact families and communities across our nation. In the first six months of 2021, Kansas saw a 54% increase in drug overdoses—half of which were tied to fentanyl,” said Congressman LaTurner. “The Biden Administration must take immediate action to stop this crisis and make the Schedule 1 classification for fentanyl-related substances permanent.”

According to the Representative, drug overdoses claimed more American lives in 2021 than ever before. Fentanyl and related substances have fueled the overdose epidemic, which killed 64,178 Americans between May 2020 and April 2021. These made up 64% of total U.S. overdose deaths.

LaTurner said the highly lethal synthetic opioid is over 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin.

The Congressman said fentanyl-related substances have held a temporary Schedule 1 classification, which is set to expire on March 11 when government funding expires. The letter also seeks to make the classification permanent, meaning no medical benefit comes from the drug.

The letter was led by Congressman Bryan Steil (R-WI01).

To read the full letter, click HERE.

