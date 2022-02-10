Marshall blames highest inflation surge in 40 years on reckless taxing, borrowing during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the nation sees the highest yearly inflation surge in about four decades, Senator Roger Marshall has blamed reckless taxing and borrowing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says the U.S. Department of Labor announced a 7.5% surge in the Consumer Price Index from 2021.

Marshall said this marks the highest inflation rate in over four decades.

“The highest inflation surge in over four decades is further proof the Biden Administration is failing the American people,” said Marshall. “As our economy struggles to recover from the lasting effects of the nationwide shutdown, President Biden and the Democrats continue to hinder economic growth with their reckless taxing, reckless borrowing, and reckless spending agenda. Make no mistake, this economic crisis rests squarely on the shoulders of President Biden’s failed socialist policies.”

Economists have said shortages of supplies and workers, high federal aid dollar amounts and incredibly low interest rates combined with robust consumer spending led to the inflation leap. There are few signs inflation will slow any time soon.

