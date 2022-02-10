Advertisement

Leavenworth man sentenced to life for killing girlfriend’s husband

Jeffery Samulczyk
Jeffery Samulczyk(Leavenworth Co. Jail)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for the killing of his girlfriend’s husband.

According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, 37-year-old Jeffery Samulczyk of Omaha, Nebraska conspired with his girlfriend Alexandra Gilson to kill Joshua Gilson, who Alexandra was married to.

In October of 2020, Leavenworth police were sent to Gilson’s house to do a welfare check on Joshua because he had not reported to work. At the house, his wife Alexandra was found with blood on her shirt. She would not let officers in the house.

Later that day, Joshua’s brother showed up to the house and found Samulczyk in the master bedroom. The bedroom reportedly had blood on the walls, pillows and sheets. Police then searched the house but could not find Joshua.

Joshua was eventually found in the cellar of the home. He was deceased, wrapped in plastic, and had multiple stab wounds. An autopsy revealed he had been stabbed 28 times.

In an initial interview, Alexandra told police she stabbed her husband to defend herself. Samulczyk said he was called by Alexandra because she had stabbed Joshua while he slept after they had an argument.

It was through text messages that police discovered Samulczyk and Alexandra were having an affair and that they had planned on killing Joshua so they could be together.

The texts described not only their affair, but also their plans to kill Joshua, including how to dispose of the body and an alibi for him being gone.

Alexandra was sentenced to life in prison in October of 2021. Samulczyk faces the same sentence and will not qualify for parole for 25 years.

