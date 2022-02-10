KU WBB wins first game at West Virginia since 2013

MORGANTOWN, W. Va.(WIBW) - Holly Kersgeiter paced the Jayhawks with 18 points Wednesday night as KU picked up their fourth-straight win, 65-47 over West Virginia.

The win marks KU’s first at WVU Coliseum since 2013. The Jayhawks have now won four Big 12 games in a row for the first time since 2009.

Zakiyah Franklin added 17 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Chandler Prater scored 12 points and hauled in seven boards off the bench. The Jayhawks dominated on the glass, winning the rebound margin 48-30.

Up next, KU (16-5, 7-4) will host the second round of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.