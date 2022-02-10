Kidnapping suspect booked into Shawnee County Jail

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence and kidnapping incident in December has been arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail, authorities said.

The man was identified as Mitchel Wade Holmes, 28, of Topeka.

According to Topeka police officials, Holmes was located Wednesday by officers with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, who took him into custody.

Holmes then was taken to the Law Enforcement Center at 320 S. Kansas Ave. before being booked at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with aggravated kidnapping; aggravated battery; aggravated intimidation of a victim-witness; aggravated assault; domestic battery; and criminal damage to property.

No bond had been set for Holmes as of 8:12 a.m. Wednesday.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.