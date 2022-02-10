Advertisement

Kidnapping suspect booked into Shawnee County Jail

Mitchel Holmes, 28, of Topeka, was booked late Wednesday into the Shawnee County Jail in...
Mitchel Holmes, 28, of Topeka, was booked late Wednesday into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with a domestic violence and kidnapping incident in December, authorities said.(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence and kidnapping incident in December has been arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail, authorities said.

The man was identified as Mitchel Wade Holmes, 28, of Topeka.

According to Topeka police officials, Holmes was located Wednesday by officers with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, who took him into custody.

Holmes then was taken to the Law Enforcement Center at 320 S. Kansas Ave. before being booked at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with aggravated kidnapping; aggravated battery; aggravated intimidation of a victim-witness; aggravated assault; domestic battery; and criminal damage to property.

No bond had been set for Holmes as of 8:12 a.m. Wednesday.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

