Advertisement

Kentucky couple arrested in Colby, 4-year-old daughter missing since 2020

Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in the Thomas County Jail in Colby, Kansas on Sunday, according to jail documents.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office/Thomas County Jail)
By Joe Baker
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBY, Kan. (KWCH) - The parents of a four-year-old Kentucky girl who has been missing since 2020 were arrested near Colby this week.

The Kansas Highway Patrol arrested Catherine McKinney and her boyfriend, Dakota Hill, on I-70 Sunday afternoon. The two are being held in the Thomas County jail on custodial interference charges.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department in Kentucky has been looking for the couple. Authorities were tipped off that the couple was in Kansas due to a license plate reader.

McKinney’s daughter, Serenity, has been missing since Christmas Eve of 2020. The State of Kentucky is asking for proof that the child is alive, but the couple is not cooperating.

“Basically, in a nutshell, they would not provide Miss McKinney’s or Serenity McKinney’s location. They wouldn’t cooperate like they had before and that gave us the custodial interference in regards to the cabinet,” said Shelby County Kentucky Sheriff Investigations Detective Andrew Ware.

McKinney and Hill are expected to be extradited to Kentucky in the next five to ten days.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeless man was arrested early Wednesday following a break-in at the former La Siesta...
Homeless man arrested after police say he broke into building and made burger and beer for breakfast
Topeka pet food plant celebrates opening
New Topeka pet food plant celebrates opening
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
FILE - The Kansas Senate passes the Ad Astra 2 redistricting map on Jan. 21, 2022.
House completes override of Gov.’s veto of contested Ad Astra 2 map
James Scarberry, 50, of Falls City, Neb., was arrested on Feb. 7, 2022, after 28 grams of meth...
28 grams of meth found in Nebraska man’s car by Kansas deputies

Latest News

FILE - Meals on Wheels continues deliveries to Wichita seniors as winter weather impacts...
KDADS: Don’t forget about senior Kansans when filing income taxes
FILE - Kansas Statehouse (AP)
House Republicans worry APEX bill could bankrupt Kansas without financial accountability
Jeffery Samulczyk
Leavenworth man sentenced to life for killing girlfriend’s husband
KCPD announces new support dog Rowdy
KCPD announces new support dog
A homeless man was arrested after TPD says he broke into a vacant restaurant and made a burger...
Homeless man arrested after police say he broke into building and made burger and beer for breakfast