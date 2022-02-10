KDADS: Don’t forget about senior Kansans when filing income taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDADS has pleaded with Kansans to not forget about homebound senior citizens on their taxes this year by contributing while filing.

The Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services has encouraged taxpayers to remember senior Kansans when they file their income taxes this year.

KDADS said Kansans can give to the Senior Citizens’ Meals on Wheels through their taxes.

“Senior nutrition programs provide thousands of Kansans the opportunity to be independent in their own homes — where most want to be — by providing not only nutritious meals, but socialization through regular visits as well as important safety checks,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said. “Your contribution will help volunteers across our state keep a watchful eye on the physical and mental health and safety of our seniors.”

Kansas taxpayers will find a check box on state income tax forms that allows for a monetary contribution amount used only to provide meals to homebound older adults and those with disabilities through the federal program.

KDADS said the Meals on Wheels program is part of the Older Americans Act.

According to the Department, the tax check-off on forms is authorized by Kansas Statute 79-3221g:

(a) For all tax years commencing after December 31, 2001, each Kansas state individual income tax return form shall contain a designation as follows: Senior Citizen Meals on Wheels Contribution Program. Check if you wish to donate, in addition to your tax liability, or designate from your refund ___$1, ___$5, ___$10, or $_____. Contributions of less than $1 cannot be credited to the program.

In 2019, KDADS said the tax check provided $85,687 to the Meals on Wheels program and over 3.1 million meals were provided to Kansans.

To volunteer or help with Meals on Wheels or for community information, call 855-200-2372.

