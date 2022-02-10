Kansas Gov. proclaims week of Valentine’s Day as Wildfire Awareness Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As many continue to recover from devastating December wildfires nearly two months later, Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed the week of Valentine’s Day as Wildfire Awareness Week.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, Kansas Forest Service says Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation to designate the week of Feb. 14-18, 2022, as Wildfire Awareness Week in the Sunflower State.

As many Kansans begin to overcome devastating wildfires that took place in December after strong winds swept through the state bringing down power lines, the Forest Service said the move provides a chance to share information on preventing future wildfires.

“Wildfire Awareness Week provides an opportunity to share prevention information and raise awareness of just how devastating wildfires can be to life and property,” said Gov. Kelly. “Kansans are still picking up the pieces from the devastating wildfires in December as we see wildfires ablaze early in the year.”

In 2021, the Forest Service said Kansas fire departments responded to nearly 5,000 vegetation-related fires killing 2, injuring 20, burning over 185,000 acres and damaging more than 40 buildings. It said over 900 of those fires required counties to seek mutual-aid assistance to bring them under control.

Wildfires also caused over $4 million in damages to Kansas property owners in 2021.

The Forest Service said it urges everyone to use extreme caution whenever doing any burning.

“Check with your local fire department or emergency manager before doing any outdoor burning,” said Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, the adjutant general and director of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management. “The state has established guidelines to help control outside burning and following them can help us all prevent many wildland fires.”

According to the Service, wildfires burn thousands of acres in various counties and stretch the manpower and resources of many volunteer departments. In Kansas, it said 84% of firefighters belong to volunteer organizations.

“Wildfires cause devastation both personally and economically,” Doug Jorgensen, State Fire Marshal, said. “And most wildfires are caused by human activities. So, by being aware of our surroundings and weather conditions, as well as following simple fire safety measures, we have the ability to prevent the majority of wildfires.”

The Service urged Kansans to practice safe, responsible behavior when conducting any outdoor burning, especially as many counties experience their first burn bans of 2022. It said residents should refrain from illegal fireward and report all suspicious fires and smoke.

“Kansans have experienced so much loss due to wildfires in the past months. This week is a good opportunity for Kansans to evaluate their property and communities to better prepare in the event of a wildfire,” Kansas State Forester, Jason Hartman, said.

