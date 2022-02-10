Advertisement

Kansas COVID clusters drop, new cases continue downward trend

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After weeks of increases, the number of active COVID clusters was down in this week’s update from the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment.

The KDHE dashboard Wednesday showed 375 active clusters in the state, compared to 387 a week ago. Among them, 51 were in K-thru-12 schools, down five from the prior week.

More than half of the state’s active clusters are in long-term care facilities. They accounted for 215 clusters this week, compared to 219 last week.

The slight decline followed five weeks of increases.

The percent of tests coming back positive is trending down. The positivity rate topped 30 percent the weeks of Jan. 9 and Jan. 16, falling to 25 percent for the week of Jan. 23, and just shy of 19 percent the week of Jan. 30. For the month of February so far, it’s at 16.8 percent.

The KDHE dashboard showed 4,454 new COVID cases since Monday’s report, plus 192 hospitalizations. The state also added 95 COVID-related deaths to its total. However, KDHE notes those records often come in weeks or months later, and did not all occur this week.

