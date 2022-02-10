House Republicans worry APEX bill could bankrupt Kansas without financial accountability

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - House Republicans are nervous Gov. Kelly’s budget plan for the new APEX bill would bankrupt the state within three years.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, House Republican leaders dwelled on their intent to require financial accountability from Governor Laura Kelly as she executes Kansas’s new Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion development incentives plan.

The House amended the APEX plan and the Senate agreed on changes which include oversight by the State Finance Council earlier in the week.

House Speaker Ron Ryckman (R-Olathe), Majority Leader Dan Hawkins (R-Wichita) and Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch (R-Ottawa) said with potential rewards come potential responsibilities.

“This economic development plan could set the stage for thousands of new jobs and large private sector investments in our state. With the potential for reward comes responsibility,” said the Republican leaders. “The Governor’s plan to pay out these incentives over three years would bankrupt the state’s budget in just three years. The Legislature has an obligation to make sure the Governor does not overspend these incentives in a way that turns the state’s budget upside down.”

The three called on Gov. Kelly to present a balanced tax and budget proposal to the State Finance Council as part of any proposed project through APEX.

The Republican leaders called for accompanied budget cuts to offset short-term losses for Kansas taxpayers on proposed incentives that increase the payroll tax reimbursement beyond 7.5%.

“The Governor cannot escape economic reality and the Governor cannot have her cake and eat it too. She’s made a long list of costly election-year promises to Kansans – promises she cannot deliver while at the same time paying out economic development incentives before the money is there to back it up,” said the three.

On Wednesday, the House reported estimates from nonpartisan legislative staff indicated the package could cost well over $1 billion. However, data from Wichita State University found the bill could generate about $2.5 billion annually in new economic activity.

