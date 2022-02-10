Advertisement

HHHS features pets ready for adoption in the annual “Shelter Showdown”

Live at Five
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society held its annual “Shelter Showdown,” a live stream filled with “unnecessary cuteness” to highlight the animals available for adoption.

A litter of 8, 8-week-old puppies were featured in the showdown Wednesday.

Helping Hands has seen an influx of puppies in recent weeks, along with a lot of dogs. To find them homes, they have reduced adoption fees to $50 for all dogs. Some puppies also will be available at the reduced fee.

Most puppies spend time with foster families until they are ready for adoption.

“To be able to sit down with them for 15 to 30 minutes and show people actually what they act like, what their personalities are, how they interact with each other is really special,” said Emi Griess, with Helping Hands Humane Society. “We do not get to see that every single day and it also highlights our foster program which is amazing. You get to see how well socialize they are, how happy they are, how healthy they are, and I think that’s a great testament to our foster program.”

The puppies from Wednesday’s event will be spayed and neutered, and should be available for adoption Friday, Feb. 11.

Helping Hand’s cat adoption fees will be $14 starting Valentine’s Day.

