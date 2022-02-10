Advertisement

Gov. Kelly to tour Junction City High School following CTE month

New state-of-the-art high school boasts new CTE program
Junction City High School
Junction City High School(USD 475)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - After proclaiming February as CTE month, Gov. Kelly will tour Junction City’s new high school boasting its own CTE program.

On March 4, Geary County Schools USD 475 says Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will travel to Junction City and tour the new state-of-the-art high school.

USD 475 said the 437,000 square-foot building promotes JCHS’s Career and Technical Education program with each of the three career academies having facility space to provide the 14 career pathways for students.

The tour follows Gov. Kelly’s recent proclamation which declared February as CTE month.

Junction City High School is honored to have Governor Kelly visit our campus and see the tremendous work that is occurring within our CTE program. Our students are benefitting from the personalized learning they receive based on their career interest,” Junction City High School Principal Merrier Tartt said. The recent Copper Star recognition from the Kansas State Department of Education is evidence that our students are furthering their education by connecting with post-secondary programs.”

Gov. Kelly will tour JCHS at 1:40 p.m. on March 4.

