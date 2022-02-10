Former Trojan Ky Thomas returns home to play for the Jayhawks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After excelling up north, former Topeka High running back Ky Thomas is back.

“I feel great playing in Kansas,” Ky Thomas, former Topeka High running back, said. “I feel like it’s home to me. You know, high school went great here. So, it’s just a great feeling playing back in Kansas. I feel like I’m familiar with a lot of people. I get a lot of love playing at home. So, it’s just a great feeling. I’m happy to be back for sure.”

The former Trojan is now with the Jayhawks. He made the move wanting to be closer to family.

“I wanted to be closer to home. I would come back every so often and I would be able to see my brothers and my sister,” Thomas said. “I was just seeing how much they’ve grown while I was gone. And, you know that’s something that really hurt. Just being closer to home. I wanted to be closer to my family.”

Thomas joins a KU squad that showed positive steps forward in year one under Coach Lance Leipold.

“I think it’s an honor to wear the Kansas, being from Kansas, wearing Kansas across my jersey,” Thomas said. “And then going out there with Coach Leipold and join this whole organization with what they’re doing to take the next step. I think that’s a big deal to me.”

He’s confident a winning culture is being established.

“Oh they going to see a show for sure,” Thomas said. “You know, if we all buy in and we all get on the same page, this all going to determine itself. But, since I’ve been there, I’ve seen the talent in the guys that we got and how everybody has bought in. You know, the returners, how everybody’s still young. There’s a lot of potential there. I’m looking forward to stepping in with this group and seeing what we can do for sure.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.