Douglas Co. opts to keep current mask order in place

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. Commissioners opted to keep an overall indoor mask mandate in place, rather than loosen the requirement.

Commissioners acted Wednesday night to extend the public health order through March 2. It requires people aged two and older to wear masks inside public spaces.

Local health officers had suggested a new order be specific to indoor gatherings of 500 people or more. In announcing the recommendation last week, the health officers said COVID case numbers remained high, straining schools and health care systems.

“Masks are a tool that we can use to help prevent spread of COVID, and it’s especially important to wear them in large crowds where people are likely coming from other communities,” Dr. Thomas Marcellino said in a Feb. 4 news release.

The Douglas Co. Coronavirus Response and Recovery Hub showed the county with 3,256 active cases Wednesday, Feb. 9, and a 12.3 percent positivity rate.

According to the site, the emergency public health order includes:

An individual mask order. Any person in Douglas County should wear a mask or face covering when: inside or in line to enter any indoor public space, obtaining healthcare services, waiting for or riding on public transportation, or while outdoors and unable to maintain a 6-foot distance between individuals who do not reside together.

A business mask order. All businesses or organizations in Douglas County must require employees, customers, visitors, members or members of the public to wear a mask or face covering when: working in any public space, working where food is prepared or packaged, or in any enclosed area where people are present and unable to maintain a 6-foot distance.

