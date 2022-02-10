Covid cases continue downward trend in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report, Shawnee County is continuing its downward trend in weekly new cases and percent of positive tests.

The health department said, for the week of January 30th through February 5th, 823 new coronavirus cases were reported.

That’s a drop of more than 800 cases from the previous week’s 1,638 cases.

The percent of positive tests is at 19%, down from 23.9%.

Hospital stress is also seeing a positive trend. Since 2022 began that measure had remained maxed out at 3.0, but the latest report shows it now at 2.8.

However, the overall index score remains at 18. The health department said this is due to each of these measures still being in the critically high zone.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.