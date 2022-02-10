Advertisement

5 sentenced to prison for 2016 armed Verizon robbery

FILE
FILE(Flickr| by JeepersMedia)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people have been sentenced to prison for a 2016 armed robbery at a Kansas City Verizon store in which the victims were bound and held hostage.

The Kansas District U.S. Attorney’s Office says four Illinois residents and one from Tennessee have been sentenced to prison for their parts in an armed robbery at a Kansas City cell phone store.

During the armed robbery, the Office said victims were bound and held hostage.

According to court documents, in September 2016, Mario Lambert, Sir Love, Domonique Walker and Sharod Pitts entered the Verizon store on Village West Parkway. The four brandished handguns and announced a robbery was underway.

Court documents indicate the men locked the doors and forced employees and customers to the back of the store at gunpoint. They made the victims lie face down on the floor and bound their hands with zip ties behind their backs.

The four untied one employee put a gun to his face and demanded the store safe be open. They stole cash and merchandise before they made their escape with Terry Curtis in the getaway car.

The Office said Walker, Curtis, Lambert and Love all pleaded guilty to one count of robbery while Pitts pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Meanwhile, Lambert, Love and Walker were indicted and sentenced in Tennessee and Illinois on related charges. Their sentences are as follows:

  • Mario Lambert, 39, of Rockford, Ill. - 61 months (5 years) in prison
  • Sir Love, 36, of Knoxville, Tenn. - 35 months (Just under 3 years) in prison
  • Domonique Walker, 30, of Rockford, Ill. - 145 months (Just over 12 years) in prison
  • Sharod Pitts, 40, of Chicago, Ill. - 100 months (Just under 8 and a half years) in prison
  • Terry Curtis, 38, of Rockford, Ill. - 72 months (6 years) in prison

The Kansas City, Kan., Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Faiza Alhambra prosecuted it.

