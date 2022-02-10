Advertisement

18-year-old arrested for using underage kids as drug runners

An 18-year-old is accused of using four or five underage kids, as young as 13 years old, as...
An 18-year-old is accused of using four or five underage kids, as young as 13 years old, as drug runners for his alleged operation in Utah. (Source: KTSU, CNN)
By KSTU Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAYTON, Utah (KTSU) - An 18-year-old is accused of using several underage kids, as young as 13 years old, as drug runners in Utah.

“A little nerve wracking,” Brittany Hess said. She has a son who attends school in Layton.

After hearing about the arrest of 18-year-old Preston Kilpatrick, who police say was allegedly using underage kids to sell drugs for his operation, she said it doesn’t sit too well with her.

“That’s my kids’ school area, you know,” she said. “It is crazy that our kids are being exposed to these things younger.”

Layton police said this all started after a 15-year-old boy reported being assaulted by Kilpatrick and other people who were with him at a park.

“During that assault, he actually took a handgun out and put it to the victim’s head,” said Lt. Travis Lyman with the Layton Police Department.

Lyman said that incident took place Jan. 14.

Over the course of the next few weeks, he said they began monitoring the activity of social media accounts for Kilpatrick and those involved with him.

It is during that time, Lyman said, they learned he was using about four or five minors, as young as 13 years old, to sell drugs for him.

“They were pretty active selling both marijuana products, vape cartridges, things like that, also mushrooms and there was also some discussion about selling acid,” Lyman said. “He had actually named this small group that were doing this for him, I don’t know if it was an Instagram name, but he called them ‘P-dawg’s Little Drug Runners.’”

Kilpatrick was arrested and booked into the Davis County Jail on Monday.

A 17-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were also arrested and booked into juvenile detention.

Parents, like Hess, are hopeful something can be done so this doesn’t happen again.

“I don’t know that the school necessarily can control any of that, I don’t know how they would monitor that where it is social media, their personal platforms, but as a parent, I would hope that people would take interest in their kids and check their social media,” Hess said.

Police said Kilpatrick faces a series of charges, including drug distribution and aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2022 KTSU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeless man was arrested early Wednesday following a break-in at the former La Siesta...
Homeless man arrested after police say he broke into building and made burger and beer for breakfast
Topeka pet food plant celebrates opening
New Topeka pet food plant celebrates opening
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
FILE - The Kansas Senate passes the Ad Astra 2 redistricting map on Jan. 21, 2022.
House completes override of Gov.’s veto of contested Ad Astra 2 map
James Scarberry, 50, of Falls City, Neb., was arrested on Feb. 7, 2022, after 28 grams of meth...
28 grams of meth found in Nebraska man’s car by Kansas deputies

Latest News

The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that nixed forced arbitration for sexual misconduct cases...
Senate passes bill nixing forced arbitration in workplace sexual misconduct cases
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB keeps spring camps on hold, missing opener ‘disastrous’
FILE - Meals on Wheels continues deliveries to Wichita seniors as winter weather impacts...
KDADS: Don’t forget about senior Kansans when filing income taxes
The fastest year-over-year inflation in 40 years has wiped out the benefit of rising paychecks...
US inflation highest in 40 years, with no letup in sight
President Joe Biden will call attention to what the White House says is the “unacceptable” cost...
LIVE: Biden puts focus on drug prices as he tries to revive agenda