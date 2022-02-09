Work begins on new Jeff West Elementary playground

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction has begun on a new playground for Jefferson West Elementary School.

“This project is going to be very beneficial, not only to our students, but to the entire community,” said USD 340 Superintendent Pat Happer. “The improvements are going to increase usability of the space for everyone. Our students, youth athletic teams, and the entire community will benefit from this project.”

The district says the playground; which features new climbing structures, four basketball goals, a turf flag football field, and a baseball-soccer combination field; will be finished in about six weeks.

“It was time. A lot of the equipment is starting to show some age,” Happer said. “The play space gets used all the time, both during school and in the evenings, and now it will be available to use even if it’s been rainy. There won’t be students and athletes leaving with gravel in their shoes. There won’t be issues with mud or standing water.”

The USD 340 Board of Education approved $230,000 for the needed materials and agreed to a contract with Mammoth Sports Construction for $1.

“We are thrilled to be able to serve our community by doing what we’re good at—creating spaces for sports, play, and outdoor activities,” said Jake Farrant, President of Mammoth Sports Construction. “We are committed to improving the future for our schools and neighbors through ideas and projects that benefit our community’s quality of life.”

They say the kindergarten playground will receive some upgrades as well.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.