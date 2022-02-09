Wednesday forecast: Staying mild but slightly cooler

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While there may be a few 60s the rest of the week, the bulk of northeast KS will finish out the week with highs in the 50s with colder temperatures this weekend.

The gusts 20-30 mph will continue through the weekend with possibly the only exception being tomorrow and Saturday where gusts up to 20 mph will exist. This will lead to a very high fire danger especially today and Friday where outdoor burning should be avoided.

Precipitation wise: There is a slight chance of rain, possibly a wintry mix tonight although any measurable precipitation likely will stay out toward central KS but if anything does develop in the WIBW viewing area, it’ll likely be less than 0.05″. The next best chance of precipitation won’ t be until the middle part of next week although uncertainty on timing and how widespread the precipitation will be is still unknown.

Normal High: 44/Normal Low: 22 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60°. Winds W/NW 5-15, gusts in the 25-30 mph range.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers possibly a wintry mix mainly after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds NW/N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds N/W 5-15 mph.

Friday will be warmer however a cold front that will be pushing through in the afternoon could lead to steady/falling temperatures. This will be fine-tuned in the next couple days but be ready for the high to occur closer to 12-2pm rather than 3-4pm.

This cold front will lead to temperatures below average for this time of year Friday night through Saturday night before warming back up Sunday afternoon. If there’s any good news about highs stuck in the 30s Saturday with wind chills in the 20s is that winds won’t be too bad (sustained winds around 10 mph) and it’ll be sunny.

Latest indications are that for next week, Tuesday will be the warmest day although it will be windy with precipitation at some point by the middle part of the week. This could include accumulating snow but way too early to get into specifics just something to be mindful of and check back daily to see how the models are handling the storm system.

Taking Action:

While there isn’t a Red Flag Warning today, the fire danger remains very high where outdoor burning should be avoided. This will be something to monitor Friday as well especially because of the wind shift with the cold front. The precipitation chance tonight is low but don’t be surprised if anything does develop the roads may be slick in spots tomorrow morning. Sunday will be the nicer day this weekend, warmer but with more wind vs Saturday (gusts up to 25 mph)

