Updates from 2021 and future of MHK projects

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Business leaders and community members were presented with highlights from the past year, and a look at the future in Manhattan today.

City Manager Ron Fehr presented his ‘State of the City’ address with updates on completed projects, along with current and future projects around the City of Manhattan.

“Folks have a better, I think, understanding of, of what we’ve been working on, why we’re working on them and what’s on the plate going forward.” City of Manhattan, city manager, Ron Fehr says.

Major projects around Manhattan include the Edge Collaboration District project, originally named the North Campus corridor project. The next big project to take off will be runway reconstruction at the Manhattan Regional Airport.

“Some of those I’ve…I’ve kind of referred to as mega projects for us, because they are multi-year, there’s something that’s always going on in with…within those particular areas.” Fehr says.

Work also continues on raising the levees along the Kansas and Blue Rivers to increase flood protection for the southeastern portion of the city.

“You know we’re in this era where more federal funding and different programs are available and we just kind of have to wait and see how we’re going to do that.” Fehr says.

Among that federal money is American Rescue Plan Act funds. City Commission will consider recommendations for utilizing it later this month.

“We want to make sure that if there’s some unmet needs in the community, that we take a look at those and nay of our social services and other agencies that might need some help.” Fehr says.

Additional details on projects going on around the city can be found at CityOfMHK.com.

