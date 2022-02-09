28 grams of meth found in Nebraska man’s car by Kansas deputies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. Sheriff’s office reported about 28 grams of Methamphetamine was seized during a traffic stop.

The Sheriff’s office said on Monday, Feb. 7, a deputy conducted a traffic stop near 250th and Kestrel.

According to the Sheriff’s office, during the stop, the deputy found that the driver was driving with a suspended license and approximately 28 grams of meth - less than a tenth of a pound.

28 grams of methamphetamine is found in the possession of James Scarberry on Feb. 7, 2022. (Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)

The driver, identified as James Scarberry, 50, of Falls City, Nebraska, was arrested for Driving while License canceled, suspended or revoked, Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Drug Tax Stamp and Distribution of Meth 3.5<100 grams.

