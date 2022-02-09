Topekans share ideas on how city could use ARPA money

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Council held a public input opportunity for people to share how they think the city should spend the money to help the community.

Thirteen people signed up to speak at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The council is looking to distribute 45 million in American Rescue Plan Dollars and wanted to hear from the community and how they think the dollars should be spent.

Ideas presented from the speakers included infrastructure improvements, small business support, and neighborhood improvement projects.

The most popular idea brought to the council’s attention was using the money to improve childcare, which many say is facing a crisis because of the pandemic.

“Its time that we have this city directly invest into our youth, invest in after school programs, and summer programs, because the reality is the volume of need this pandemic has created is far beyond what can be handled by our established pillars,” said one speaker who called in over Zoom.

The Topeka City Council will hold a work session this Saturday to further discuss ARPA money.

They hope to make final decisions at next Tuesday’s meeting.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.