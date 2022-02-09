Topeka hospital offers medical detox from drugs, alcohol

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Medical detox from benzos and liquor will now be offered at the Topeka ER & Hospital.

Topeka ER & Hospital says it has started a partnership with Hope Restored Treatment Center to usher the center’s acute medical detox service to the Capital City.

The hospital said the service is provided entirely within its walls and provides an in-patient hospital stay to medically detox patients from benzodiazepines and alcohol.

“The time between deciding to get treatment and starting treatment is crucial to a successful recovery from addiction,” said Dr. Jared Schreiner, chief medical officer of Topeka ER & Hospital. “The focus is not only on detoxing the brain but also on healing it for a higher chance of long-term recovery.”

The hospital said the Center partners with fully licensed medical facilities to ensure safety and care for patients who undergo detox.

“Having the service inside our facility ensures that board-certified emergency medicine doctors along with ER-trained nurses and techs are available on-site 24/7 during a medical detox,” Dr. Schreiner said.

Schreiner noted the service does require patients to undergo a medical evaluation to decide whether medical detox is appropriate and necessary.

The hospital said Hope Restored Treatment Center honors in-network rates for all private insurance plans.

For more information, call an intake counselor at 1-833-862-7236.

