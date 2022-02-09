Advertisement

Topeka hospital offers medical detox from drugs, alcohol

FILE - Benzodiazepine
FILE - Benzodiazepine(wdam)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Medical detox from benzos and liquor will now be offered at the Topeka ER & Hospital.

Topeka ER & Hospital says it has started a partnership with Hope Restored Treatment Center to usher the center’s acute medical detox service to the Capital City.

The hospital said the service is provided entirely within its walls and provides an in-patient hospital stay to medically detox patients from benzodiazepines and alcohol.

“The time between deciding to get treatment and starting treatment is crucial to a successful recovery from addiction,” said Dr. Jared Schreiner, chief medical officer of Topeka ER & Hospital. “The focus is not only on detoxing the brain but also on healing it for a higher chance of long-term recovery.”

The hospital said the Center partners with fully licensed medical facilities to ensure safety and care for patients who undergo detox.

“Having the service inside our facility ensures that board-certified emergency medicine doctors along with ER-trained nurses and techs are available on-site 24/7 during a medical detox,” Dr. Schreiner said.

Schreiner noted the service does require patients to undergo a medical evaluation to decide whether medical detox is appropriate and necessary.

The hospital said Hope Restored Treatment Center honors in-network rates for all private insurance plans.

For more information, call an intake counselor at 1-833-862-7236.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Caine
One in custody after disturbance early Tuesday at Kwik Shop in west Topeka
Jason D. Ickler (38) has been identified as the suspect killed in the officer-involved shooting...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn identified
Kansas Gas Service customers could see between $5 to $7 added to their monthly bills soon in...
KCC, Kansas Gas Service reach settlement on 2021 severe winter weather gas prices
A semitrailer crashed off Interstate 70 on Monday night near Brewster in western Kansas after...
Semi crashes off I-70 on Monday after driver reaches for drink
Hiawatha Police attempt to identify the man in this photo involved in multiple incidents on...
Hiawatha Police attempt to identify man in multiple Monday incidents

Latest News

Kansas state Sen. Mark Steffen, R-Hutchinson, speaks in favor of proposals on COVID-19 and...
Anti-vax, pro-ivermectin measures advance in Kansas Senate
FILE
Onaga hospital highlighted as COVID-19 convinces national worker injury, illness rates to skyrocket
Lindsey Winterscheidt, a physician assistant with orthopedics, demonstrates what the knee joint...
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Health Tip of the Week: Meniscus Injuries
FILE
Douglas Co. Commissioners to hear case for less restrictive mask requirements