Stormont Vail asking community to “Share the Love” with hospital workers this Valentine’s Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Harsha Moole believes shifting COVID-19 case numbers and staffing shortages have made the last six months among the most difficult of the pandemic.

“The two years have been challenging to say the least,” he said Wednesday.

“We feel like we are still walking through the weeds but I feel with the vaccination rates going up, we should be in a better place hopefully in the next two or three quarters.”

Stormont Vail launched its “Share the Love” program Monday to help boost morale.

Community members can share heartfelt notes with workers on the front lines.

“It’s been a tough two years but I think we have an amazing staff, they’re resilient, they’re very loyal for our patients and communities.” Stormont’s Vice President of Marketing, Anita Fry said.

“We’re making sure they know how much we value them.”

Dr. Moole said the program warms the heart.

“I received a text from my program director that we got all these cards and it just made me smile and it was such a heartwarming feeling to look at these cards and feel the recognition the community gave us,” he said.

“We thank the kids for keeping us in their thoughts and we thank the community for showing their appreciation and recognition for what we do.”

He said community support keeps the staff moving.

“Receiving these gestures it’s like there are people paying attention to what we’re doing they’re noticing and they’re making an effort to get in touch with us,” he said.

“It is motivating us to say ‘Hey, this is our community, our group we’re pushing through everything to help people feel better’.”

He said people also can show love by doing their part to keep others healthy.

“I think as long the community focuses on vaccinations and in a group setting, put the mask on, I believe that’s where the bottleneck is right now,” he said.

“That would help eliminate a lot of the complications and pain the community is feeling right now.”

The program runs through the end of the month.

Mail cards to hospital staff by sending them to Stormont Vail Health, 1500 SW 10th Avenue Topeka, KS 66604.

Messages can also be sent here posting a message to their Facebook page or by posting a message on the big red heart in the main lobby of the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.