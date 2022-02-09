Police: Man found dead in Salina pond

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Salina Police Department has identified a man found dead in a local park Tuesday evening.

Police said a citizen walking the trails at Indian Rock Park, 1300 Gypsum Avenue, called 911 after he saw a person lying in the pond in the middle of the park. Officers responded and found the man deceased. He was later identified as 56-year-old John Palmgren of Salina.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident but say no foul play is suspected at this time. Anyone with information regarding Palmgren’s whereabouts or activities prior to his death is asked to call 911.

