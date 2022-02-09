Advertisement

Police: Man found dead in Salina pond

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Salina Police Department has identified a man found dead in a local park Tuesday evening.

Police said a citizen walking the trails at Indian Rock Park, 1300 Gypsum Avenue, called 911 after he saw a person lying in the pond in the middle of the park. Officers responded and found the man deceased. He was later identified as 56-year-old John Palmgren of Salina.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident but say no foul play is suspected at this time. Anyone with information regarding Palmgren’s whereabouts or activities prior to his death is asked to call 911.

The Salina Police Department Tuesday night confirmed a police presence at Indian Rock Park but have yet to confirm the nature of that response.

Several viewers reached out to Eyewitness News Tuesday evening, curious about what was happening. Eyewitness News left a message with the Salina PD to gather further details, but as of late Tuesday night, the only confirmed information is that police did respond to the scene in the park off Gypsum Avenue. An Eyewitness News crew attempted to gather information near the scene but did not spot any police or other emergency vehicles in the park, as of about 9:15 p.m.

Stick with Eyewitness News online and tune into Eyewitness News This Morning, starting at 4:30 a.m., as we anticipate at some point early in the day Wednesday, information becoming available for us to relay.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Caine
Man booked into jail following disturbance early Tuesday at Kwik Shop in west Topeka
Jason D. Ickler (38) has been identified as the suspect killed in the officer-involved shooting...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn identified
Kansas Gas Service customers could see between $5 to $7 added to their monthly bills soon in...
KCC, Kansas Gas Service reach settlement on 2021 severe winter weather gas prices
FILE - The Kansas Senate passes the Ad Astra 2 redistricting map on Jan. 21, 2022.
Senate votes to override Governor’s veto of controversial redistricting map
Hiawatha Police attempt to identify the man in this photo involved in multiple incidents on...
Hiawatha Police attempt to identify man in multiple Monday incidents

Latest News

COVID treatment bill
Anti-vax, pro-ivermectin measures advance in Kansas Senate
Junction City High School
Junction City High students prepare free tax returns as season opens
James Scarberry, 50, of Falls City, Neb., was arrested on Feb. 7, 2022, after 28 grams of meth...
28 grams of meth found in Nebraska man’s car by Kansas deputies
FILE
Hiawatha police warn of nationwide scams
FILE
Geary Co. Schools continues fight against COVID nearly 2 years after remote learning switch