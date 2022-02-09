Advertisement

Park Hill High School staffer on leave for repeating “racist, inappropriate language”

Park Hill High School
Park Hill High School(KCTV5)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Park Hill High School staff member is on leave while the school district investigates the staffer’s use of “racist, inappropriate language,” the school’s principal said Wednesday.

“A student used racist, inappropriate language, and then a staff member repeated the same racist, inappropriate language in questioning the student,” Principal Brad Kincheloe said in a statement that was sent out to families.

The district is investigating the incident and talking with eyewitnesses and their families. Any students or staff needing counseling following the incident are free to speak with the school’s counseling office, the principal said.

“We are following our policies in handling this staff issue and the student’s discipline,” Kincheloe said. “We appreciate the students and staff who are helping us investigate and respond, so we can make sure our school is safe for all our students and staff.”

The principal’s entire statement is as follows:

Dear Park Hill High School families,

You might hear about an incident that happened at school yesterday, so I wanted to let you know how we responded.

A student used racist, inappropriate language, and then a staff member repeated the same racist, inappropriate language in questioning the student. The staff member is on leave as we investigate, and we are following our policies in handling this staff issue and the student’s discipline.

We reached out to the students who saw this, as well as their families, to offer support and to make sure we have the whole story. We are providing counseling to support any students or staff who need help processing their feelings about this incident. If your child needs support, please contact our counseling office.

We appreciate the students and staff who are helping us investigate and respond, so we can make sure our school is safe for all our students and staff.

Sincerely,

Brad KincheloePrincipal

Park Hill High School

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Caine
One in custody after disturbance early Tuesday at Kwik Shop in west Topeka
Jason D. Ickler (38) has been identified as the suspect killed in the officer-involved shooting...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn identified
Kansas Gas Service customers could see between $5 to $7 added to their monthly bills soon in...
KCC, Kansas Gas Service reach settlement on 2021 severe winter weather gas prices
A semitrailer crashed off Interstate 70 on Monday night near Brewster in western Kansas after...
Semi crashes off I-70 on Monday after driver reaches for drink
Hiawatha Police attempt to identify the man in this photo involved in multiple incidents on...
Hiawatha Police attempt to identify man in multiple Monday incidents

Latest News

FILE - The Capitol is seen at dusk as Congress works to finish its tasks before the holiday...
Bill to protect VA whistleblowers introduced in Congress
FILE - Benzodiazepine
Topeka hospital offers medical detox from drugs, alcohol
Justin Layton
Independence man files suit against IPD after being arrested for what he says was ‘walking while Black’
Homeless man arrested after break-in at former Topeka restaurant