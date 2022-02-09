Ottawa native Amy Finch selected as new Atchison city manager

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ottawa native has been selected as the new Atchison city manager.

According to KAIR Radio, Amy Finch, the current city administrator for Crookston, Minn., has agreed to a one-year contract with the city of Atchison.

Finch’s approval was finalized at Monday night’s Atchison City Commission meeting. She is expected to start her duties as Atchison city manager on April 4.

According to KAIR, Finch is a graduate of Ottawa University and holds a Master’s in Public Administration degree from Wichita State University.

In a news release, Finch said it was her “honor to serve as Atchison’s next city manager and be part of the team that has achieved so much success and continued momentum.”

According to KAIR, Finch also said she is “happy to get back home to Kansas after spending some time in Minnesota.”

Finch was one of two finalists for the Atchison city manager’s position and was selected from a pool of 25 candidates.

Current assistant Atchison City Manager Joe Warren also was a candidate.

KAIR says the Atchison city manager position became vacant in August 2021 with the resignation of Becky Berger.

Crookston, Minn., where Finch previously served in city government, is located in northwest Minnesota and is home to around 7,500 residents.

The city of Atchison, meanwhile, has around 11,000 residents.

