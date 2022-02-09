Advertisement

Osage Co. voters approve sales tax for new public safety building

The current Osage Co. Sheriff's Office is located at a former nursing home facility.
The current Osage Co. Sheriff's Office is located at a former nursing home facility.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - A new law enforcement and public safety center is on its way to Osage County.

Voters have the go-ahead to a sales tax to fund the project in a special election Tuesday. The unofficial final tally showed 1149 voting yes, 505 voting no.

Osage Co. now will implement a half-cent, countywide sales tax to design, build, and equip the center, planned for Lyndon. It will include a 144-bed jail facility that would allow the Sheriff’s Office to house inmates for other agencies. Sheriff Chris Wells has said the move will generate revenue for the county, and help pay for the building.

Sheriff Chris Wells took to social media Tuesday to thank voters for supporting the project.

“I am excited for the future of Osage County,” Wells posted on Facebook. “A new Law Enforcement Center has been long-awaited by this county, and I as well as most of the citizens of Osage County am happy to see it finally come to fruition. We have diligently worked on plans to ensure this center will provide the employees of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office a safe and healthy work environment and will allow us to better serve the citizens of our county by enhancing and building additional services.”

The new Law Enforcement Center would replace the current building, a former nursing home the county purchased in 2006.

“They’re both in disrepair,” Wells said at a public meeting ahead of the election. “The foundation in the jail is actually sinking, so we have cells we can’t even use. Two thirds of the cells flood when it rains, there’s black mold, there’s just horrible conditions we get sued on regularly. We’re trying to fix both of these without being a tax burden.”

Wells said contracts will be finalized and work will begin in the coming months.

