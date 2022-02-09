Senators call to refund police as Biden administration promises no federal funding for free crack pipes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has renewed calls to refund the police as the Biden administration reverses course and promises no federal funding will be used to hand out free crack pipes.

On Wednesday, Feb. 9, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) spoke on the Senate floor about rising crime in the nation, as well as the latest $300 million grant program from the Biden administration to fund the issuance of crack pipes.

“Did any of us think sitting in our senior year of high school in our government class that we would be part of a nation where its government gives out crack pipes as a tool,” said the Senator.

Marshall said a Health and Human Services spokesperson told news outlets earlier in the week that a grant program to fund safe smoking kits would “provide pipes for users to smoke crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and any illicit substance.”

That said, after Marshall’s remarks, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra reversed course.

“No federal funding will be used directly or through subsequent reimbursement of grantees to put pipes in safe smoking kits,” said Becerra.

However, Marshall said he has never seen Americans so upset.

“America sees riots and vandalism and this Administration applauds them,” Marshall noted. “America sees looting and shoplifting and this Administration says don’t prosecute. And then finally America sees our law enforcement officers being told to turn their backs on violent crimes and not pursue.”

Marshall said the latest move indicates the need to refund police, secure the border and hold criminals accountable.

“As I think about advice for this Administration, I know if they had the will they could fix this problem. I know exactly what my dad would tell them. He would say, ‘Treat criminals like criminals. Treat police officers, law enforcement officers like heroes,” said Marshall. “It’s time to refund the police, folks. It’s time to secure the border. Let’s hold criminals accountable.”

Kansas’s Senior U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) said the nation can only function when residents feel safe.

“We are a country designed to be based on the rule of law,” said Sen. Moran. “Our country can only function when we feel safe and secure in our homes, in our schools, in our communities, and in our churches and synagogues.”

“Now is the time to prioritize investments in solutions that will have a lasting impact on our law enforcement personnel; solutions that allow them to meet the challenging situations they face when they put on their uniforms,” continued Sen. Moran.

The Biden administration has claimed the move was an effort to help those addicted to drugs seek treatment and stay safe.

