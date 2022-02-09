Kansas House Representatives passed its version of a bill aimed at landing a major economic project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - House Representatives passed the APEX bill, the Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion Act with an 80 to 41 vote.

State leaders say it could attract the largest private sector investment in Kansas history.

Kansas lawmakers spent the week reviewing a ‘massive incentive bill’ aimed at bringing a $4 billion investment to the state.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says it would put the state on another level. “It’s an enormous project and not only that it apparently represents an entirely new industry sector,” said Curtis Sneden, the Greater Topeka Chamber President said.

“It sends a message to the rest of the country, the rest of the world really, that we are ready to compete and win at this type of level,” Sneden explained. “This would enable groups like our go Topeka and put them on a whole new footing in terms of attracting the attention of the professionals out there who decide where companies locate.”

The Kelly Administration says Kansas is a finalist for a yet-unnamed manufacturing facility, which would bring 4,000 jobs.

Some lawmakers have expressed concerns that they don’t know who the deal is for, but Sneden said secrecy is needed. “When a company is considering looking at a new location they need to be able to do their research and their due diligence and talk to people without the world finding out that early,” he said. “That they’re considering moving. They’ve got a whole network of suppliers and employees and communities that their in and it would be a very problematic for them if all of a sudden that folks back home found that they are at.”

Lawmakers also are debating the pros and cons of how the massive tax incentives could extend beyond just one company, and negatively impact the budget in the short term.

Sneden said he sees the long-term, “in many ways there’s a parallel here between with what the state is doing and what we have done here in Shawnee County through the absent countywide sales tax and worked with JEDO and go Topeka do together,” he said.

“We deploy incentive dollars to track companies here and over the course of time those turn out to be unbelievably good investments that a tax dollars invested in a company that’s expanding or choosing to locate here come back many many times,” Sneden said.

The House did trim some of the tax breaks, and add extra over site in its version of the bill, so it now goes back to the Senate.

The Governor’s office had hoped to have the bill passed by the end of this week.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.