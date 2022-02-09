Kansas AG gives input on Cedric Lofton case, proposals to legislature

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, also a gubernatorial candidate, stopped by the KWCH studios to discuss key topics concerning the state. Among them, Schmidt gave input on the case surrounding the in-custody death of Cedric Lofton and discussed proposals he’d like the Kansas legislature to address.

In the Cedric Lofton case, Sedgwick County Attorney Marc Bennett said the state’s “stand-your-ground” law prevented him from filing charges.

Autopsy results determined Cedric’s manner of death was homicide. Bennett said he talked with the coroner who said it was a combination of being face down in the prone position and the struggle with staff at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center. He said looking at what charges he could consider, Kansas law makes it clear.

“Pursuit to Kansas self-defense and Stand Your Ground law, they’re immune from prosecution. If I bring this case, the immunity statute says they cannot be prosecuted. I’m not supposed to file this charge. If I did it anyway, the judge would be duty-bound to dismiss the case,” Bennett said.

In addressing the case, Schmidt said he does not believe “stand your ground” should be applied to cases like Lofton’s and that a review of how that law is written would be prudent.

In working with the Kansas legislature, Schmidt asked lawmakers to introduce two bills that would basically add to laws already in place. The first deals with people convicted of trading child pornography over the internet. Current law requires anyone convicted of possessing child pornography to register as a sex offender, but that is not the case for anyone convicted of trading it.

“For example, a person who possessed in their home or place of work, illegally, child pornography would be required to register after conviction, but a person who traded those same images over the internet would not,” Schmidt said.

In the other bit of legislation Schmidt proposed, felons who can’t legally possess a firearm and are convicted of a crime while having a gun would face stricter penalties. As law is written now, Schmidt said those felons often receive probation for the gun aspect of those crimes and only time in jail for the other crime they commit. He said that’s not enough.

“It’s almost as if the gun crime didn’t occur because it’s a probation sentence and/or it’s run concurrently with the sentence for the underlying crime,” Schmidt said. “We just want to make sure that that existing distinct crime of being a felon illegally possessing a firearm while you’re out committing another crime has its own penalty that is prison time, not probation, and that is separate apart and in addition to whatever other crime you committed.”

