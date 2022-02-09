Advertisement

K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson invited to NFL Combine

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov....
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson received an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine. Thompson is one of 324 players invited to show off their skills.

The NFL Scouting Combine is where the best collegiate athletes hoping to make it in the NFL test their skills in front of every franchise.

Thompson stared in the Little Apple, starting 40 games over five seasons played. He’s the only player in Kansas State history to throw for 6,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in a career. He ranks in the top 10 in program history in passing touchdowns, passing yards, completions, passing attempts and touchdowns scored.

The super-senior quarterback recently competed in the Senior Bowl where he completed 6-9 passes for 76 yards and a passing touchdown.

The NFL Scouting Combine will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium from March 1-7. The NFL Draft will be in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

