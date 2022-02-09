Advertisement

Jury selection moving swiftly in Breonna Taylor-related case

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer Brett Hankison.(Courtesy of Louisville Metro Police Department via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jury selection is moving swiftly in the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in the botched drug raid that left Breonna Taylor dead.

Brett Hankison’s attorney had expressed concerns that intense publicity would make it hard to seat a jury in Taylor’s hometown of Louisville.

Hankison is a former Louisville officer. He’s charged with firing shots that went into an apartment next door to Taylor’s.

The judge in the case said Wednesday that the jury selection is moving ahead of schedule.

The jury pool was expanded to about 250 people because of Taylor’s widely publicized death and massive street protests in Louisville.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Caine
Man booked into jail following disturbance early Tuesday at Kwik Shop in west Topeka
Jason D. Ickler (38) has been identified as the suspect killed in the officer-involved shooting...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn identified
Kansas Gas Service customers could see between $5 to $7 added to their monthly bills soon in...
KCC, Kansas Gas Service reach settlement on 2021 severe winter weather gas prices
FILE - The Kansas Senate passes the Ad Astra 2 redistricting map on Jan. 21, 2022.
Senate votes to override Governor’s veto of controversial redistricting map
Hiawatha Police attempt to identify the man in this photo involved in multiple incidents on...
Hiawatha Police attempt to identify man in multiple Monday incidents

Latest News

Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of...
Illinois dentist accused of diverting patients’ anesthesia drug for personal use
Kansas Dept. for Children and Families Administration Building
DCF Energy assistant program available until March for low-income households
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House,...
Feds say no taxpayer money for safer drug-smoking pipes
FILE - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla.,Thursday,...
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says that Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill is "cruel" and...
Psaki: 'Don't Say Gay' bill is 'cruel' and 'harmful'