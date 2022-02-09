Junction City High students prepare free tax returns as season opens

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - As the tax season opens, accounting students at Junction City High School are preparing tax returns for community members for free.

Geary County Schools USD 475 says the Junction City High School VITA tax site is now open to the public for its 23rd season. The site offers tax preparations to community members for free.

USD 475 said the services are provided by JCHS accounting students, led by teacher Roxanne Whaley. Each season, students prepare about 200-300 federal and state tax returns.

“Students become certified by taking tests on Code of Conduct and Basic and Advanced Tax Preparation. Students are learning basic tax terms and scenarios to assist in preparing the tax returns given to us by the community members,” Whaley said.

Interested community members should call 785-717-4261 to schedule an appointment or drop off tax information at JCHS at 1100 Blue Jay Way to have the return completed.

