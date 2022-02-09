Advertisement

Independence man files suit against IPD after being arrested for what he says was ‘walking while Black’

Justin Layton
Justin Layton(KCTV5)
By Angie Ricono
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) — Four Independence police officers, the former police chief and the city are being sued for battery, racial discrimination and excessive force. You can read the entire filing here.

It stems from an incident on Feb. 14, 2020. Justin Layton was walking along 39th Street in Independence.

Internal affairs reviewed this incident and cleared the officers. But, it’s now the focus of a new civil lawsuit.

The man who filed the lawsuit spoke with our investigative team about what happened.

“He was like, ‘jaywalking.’ I was like, ‘jaywalking?’ I was walking on the sidewalk,” Layton said.

The lawsuit claims:

Law suit against Independence police
Law suit against Independence police(KCTV5)

Our investigative team reviewed the dashcam video and did not hear it. Audio is muffled in some sections.

The video does show officers restraining Layton. We saw several officers involved. The lawsuit claims the first officer who arrived on the scene:

Law suit against Independence police
Law suit against Independence police(KCTV5)

In the end, Layton was arrested for jaywalking and possession of a controlled substance. Layton’s attorney argues that “controlled substance” is medication for epilepsy,

The lawsuit also questions what happens when citizens complain to the police. It points out three supervising officers within internal affairs reviewed the incident.

Law suit against Independence police
Law suit against Independence police(KCTV5)

The lawsuit claims the dashcam video shows the officer using a neck restraint, and it says the chief and the city are responsible for the policies that led to Layton being detained in the first place.

It claims Independence police use a “hot map” program, which in effect profiles minorities in certain neighborhoods.

“It’s just accountability — that’s what I want,” said Layton. “That’s what I’m aiming for and I’m not going to stop until I get it.”

The police chief named in the lawsuit no longer works for the Independence Police Department. He retired at the end of last year.

As for the other four officers, two are no longer with the department. Two remain.

The spokesperson for the IPD informed us department policy is they don’t comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Caine
One in custody after disturbance early Tuesday at Kwik Shop in west Topeka
Jason D. Ickler (38) has been identified as the suspect killed in the officer-involved shooting...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn identified
Kansas Gas Service customers could see between $5 to $7 added to their monthly bills soon in...
KCC, Kansas Gas Service reach settlement on 2021 severe winter weather gas prices
A semitrailer crashed off Interstate 70 on Monday night near Brewster in western Kansas after...
Semi crashes off I-70 on Monday after driver reaches for drink
Hiawatha Police attempt to identify the man in this photo involved in multiple incidents on...
Hiawatha Police attempt to identify man in multiple Monday incidents

Latest News

FILE - The Capitol is seen at dusk as Congress works to finish its tasks before the holiday...
Bill to protect VA whistleblowers introduced in Congress
FILE - Benzodiazepine
Topeka hospital offers medical detox from drugs, alcohol
Park Hill High School
Park Hill High School staffer on leave for repeating “racist, inappropriate language”
Homeless man arrested after break-in at former Topeka restaurant