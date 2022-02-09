Advertisement

Hutchinson Fire Department: Reno County fire 90 percent contained

A grass fire burned in Hutchinson on Tuesday.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 10 a.m. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said that the Hutchinson Fire Department will conduct controlled burns along 30th and Buhler road this morning and into the afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office is closing 30th St. from Willison Rd. to Buhler Rd. Buhler Rd. will be closed between 30th and 4th St.

The Hutchinson Fire Department will be conducting controlled burns along 30th and Buhler Rd this morning into the...

Posted by Reno County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

In a social media post made at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Hutchinson Fire Department said the grass fire that began east of Hutchinson on Tuesday and spread nearly two miles has been 90 percent contained.

The fire, now named the Albright fire, forced the evacuation of dozens of homes, though fire crews were able to save property and limited damage has been assessed.

Fire Marshal Michael Cain investigated and said that a property owner started more than 75 brush piles on fire last Thursday, when snow covered the ground. The warmer weather and melted snow allowed fire embers to catch adjacent vegetation on fire.

The Hutch FD said crews made significant progress fighting the fire on Tuesday night and that roads for the morning commute were opened. Burnout operations later this morning will force road closures in the area, however.

With a potential wind shift in the coming days, there is still concern about the fire restarting in adjacent areas due to the potential of embers kicking back up.

