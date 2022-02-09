House completes override of Gov.’s veto of contested Ad Astra 2 map

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas House voted to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of the contested Ad Astra 2 map on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 9.

In a move disappointing to Kansas Democrats, the House voted 85-37 to override the Governor’s veto of the redistricting map some have called gerrymandered.

“I’m disappointed in my colleagues and I’m frustrated by the lack of accountability and transparency throughout this entire process, from start to finish,” said House Democratic Leader Tom Sawyer. “The public could not have been more clear. They repeatedly demanded -- through email, through phone calls, and even in-person at town halls -- that the redistricting maps be constitutional, just, and fair.”

Sawyer said the Ad Astra 2 makes mocks redistricting guidelines and betrays the public trust.

“We hear a lot about shady backroom deals in Topeka,” Sawyer continued. “Former Senate President Susan Wagle told us outright that Republicans would produce gerrymandered congressional maps. Despite what some in the legislature have said, that doesn’t ‘just happen.’”

The congressional redistricting map would move Wyandotte Co. democrats to the republican majority 2nd district and blue voting Lawrence into the red Big First District.

“When you divide communities of color, you take away a voice,” said Rep. Tom Burroughs (D-Kansas City). “The subliminal message is your voices don’t matter. Your very existence and contribution to the community and to the state process don’t matter.”

On Tuesday, the Senate voted 27-11 to override the veto after falling short in a Monday vote.

“At its heart, the once-per-decade redistricting process is about ensuring every person’s vote counts. The newly enacted congressional boundaries do that, and we are prepared to vigorously defend them against any partisan political lawsuits that long have been threatened,” said Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt.

The map is now expected to head to court for final decisions, which could take years.

