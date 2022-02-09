Advertisement

Hiawatha police warn of nationwide scams

Potential suspects pinned in Florida, New York, California
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiawatha police have warned residents of nationwide scams as it pins potential suspects in an ongoing scam case in Florida, New York and California.

The Hiawatha Police Department took to Facebook to remind the masses to be vigilant in protecting their identities and their money.

As of Feb. 9, 2022, HPD said it was investigating multiple reports of theft where residents had been scammed out of hard-earned money. It said one incident involves potential suspects in Florida, New York City and California.

HPD said money and information can be sent through the internet incredibly fast and can end up on the other side of the world in a matter of seconds. It said these scams are difficult to undo when the transaction has already been started.

On Wednesday, HPD said it was contacted by a local financial institution with reports of customers being asked for personal information by an unknown caller. The caller also asked them to download a new banking app and enter their personal information into the smartphone application.

HPD reminded residents to not do business with anyone they do not know. It said not to give out personal information to anyone. And if in doubt, speak to a trusted banker.

If anyone does attempt to obtain personal information or money and it is thought to be a scam, they should contact HPD at 785-742-2156 or come by the department for help in verifying a crime. It is much easier to prevent a crime than investigate a crime.

Posted by Hiawatha Police Department on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

