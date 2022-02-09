Gov. Kelly, KDOT leaders speak with state transportation coalition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State leaders spoke with members of a statewide transportation coalition Wednesday.

Gov. Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz joined Economic Lifelines for its annual Transportation Day. They both thanked members representing the transportation industry across Kansas for their support in getting infrastructure projects through the finish line.

Gov. Kelly discussed her work balancing the state’s budget and spurring economic growth over her tenure, and asked for the coalition’s support her plan to axe the food tax.

“My administration is committed to maintaining investments in infrastructure that will allow Kansas to continue record-breaking economic success,” Gov. Kelly said. “But to continue to do this, I need your help.”

Kelly and Lorenz say local meetings like this are a great way to get Kansans involved in the improvement efforts taking place in their own communities.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.