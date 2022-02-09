Good Kid Chris has a pocketful of nominations to our service academies

TOPEKA (WIBW) -- A Hayden High Senior will not only be leaving campus with his high school diploma, but Good Kid Chris Burroughs also flies into his future with a pocketful of nominations to our U.S. military service academies. We really took notice of Chris being the only 12th grader in Congressional District 2 to be nominated by Rep. Jake LaTurner’s office to all four of them!

Chris has his name placed for admission to West Point, Annapolis, the Air Force Academy next door in Colorado Springs, and the Merchant Marine Academy located in Kings Point, New York. Chris is crossing his fingers to be selected for the Air Force Academy, in which he also received a nomination from Senator Jerry Moran to boost his chances. Chris told us he’s very grateful for the 4 nods given by Congressman LaTurner.

The Navy is high on his list, and he adds going to West Point to be commissioned into the U.S. Army would be amazing too. At Hayden, Chris excels at Debate and Forensics with Coach John Samqua, loves Math and History, and has even hit the lanes as a varsity member of the Bowling team all four years.

Chris Burroughs should be hearing back from at least one of the academies by April, and 13 News joins in congratulating Chris on what appears to be a clear blue sky to a great future!

