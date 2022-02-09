Advertisement

Geary Co. Schools continues fight against COVID nearly 2 years after remote learning switch

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly two years after it was among the first districts in Kansas to switch to virtual learning due to COVID-19, Geary County Schools continues to fight the virus in the community.

In March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit Kansas, Geary County Schools USD 475 says it began a years-long collaboration to fight the virus in the community with the Geary Co. Health Department.

GCHD Interim Director Charles Martinez said the response was immediate with one of the first districts in Kansas to stop in-person learning being USD 475.

“The Kansas Department of Health and Environment [KDHE] has said this helped prevent the spread so quickly over here,” Martinez said. “That gave more time for the hospital to prepare to accept patients.”

Since the beginning, and now almost 2 years later, USD 475 said it has communicated with the health department on a regular basis to continue to find ways to fight the virus - including vaccine clinics.

With these clinics, the district said hundreds of staff members and students were able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, making Geary Co. a leading example for the rest of Kansas.

“We are somewhat leading the charge in the state as far as how it should be done and how it’s been done,” Geary County Schools COVID-19 Response Coordinator Richard Rook said when referencing his conversations with KDHE representatives. “I think the district has done a great job with the help of the health department. I don’t think we’d be where we are without that collaboration.”

The health department and district said they plan to continue to work together to do whatever possible to protect the residents of Geary Co.

Martinez and Rook have encouraged community members to wear face masks, get vaccinated and stay home if they are feeling unwell.

“As long as it’s here we’ve got to keep working together,” Rook said. “The overall goal is to keep these doors open and these kids safe, and I think we’re doing a pretty good job of that.”

For more information about COVID-19 in Geary Co., click HERE.

