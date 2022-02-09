Advertisement

Emporia State knocks off No. 2 Northwest Missouri

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State handed the reigning national champs just their third loss of the season Tuesday night, topping No. 2 Northwest Missouri 75-56.

Tray Buchanan paced the Hornets with 29 points and five assists, while drawing five chargers. Jumah’Ri Turner added 20 points, and Brenden Van Dyke scored 15.

Emporia State shot 49% from the field, while holding Northwest Missouri to a 37.7% clip.

This marks ESU’s first win over the Bearcats since 2016.

Up next, the Hornets host to Lincoln at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 12.

