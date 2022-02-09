Advertisement

DCF Energy assistant program available until March for low-income households

Kansas Dept. for Children and Families Administration Building
Kansas Dept. for Children and Families Administration Building(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Department of Children and Family Services is helping families get financial assistance following the cold snap last week.

The DCF water and energy assistance programs offer a one-time payment of $1,600 to families.

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program was created on January 1, 2022, to help pay winter heating bills -- which has $41 million available for families.

“Bottom line is, I don’t want vulnerable families to have to choose between putting food on the table and having heat in their house or having their water turned on. That’s really the value of the program and we really wanted to get the word out about LIEAP especially right now because it has an application period that only runs through march.,” said DCF Secretary Laura Howard.

She said the assistance will help with the Kansas Gas Service increasing $5 to $9 added to monthly bills soon in order to pay for natural gas prices during the extreme cold severe weather in February 2021.

The Emergency Water Assistance Program’s goal is to restore or prevent the disconnection of water. There are about $9 million dollars left in that fund to pay past due and/or disconnected drinking water and/or wastewater bills. That program kicked off in Nov 2021.

You can apply at DCF.KS.gov or call 1-800-432-0043 or visit one of the DCF offices across the state.

