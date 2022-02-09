City of Topeka repeals municipal mask mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Face masks will no longer be required in City of Topeka buildings starting Thursday.

The City of Topeka says effective Thursday, Feb. 10, face masks will no longer be required in city-owned buildings.

The order has been repealed for both employees and visitors, with the exception of the Municipal Court.

The City said the Municipal Court will continue to require masks for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, until further notice.

The City said it still encourages employees and visitors to social distance and wear masks when possible.

