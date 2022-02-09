Advertisement

Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.

Some students are planning to stage a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at school last week. (Source: Associated Press/Cameron Mays)
By LEAH WILLINGHAM
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — High school students in a West Virginia city are planning to stage a walkout after they say they were made to attend a Christian assembly during school hours.

A mini revival took place last week at Huntington High School during COMPASS, the school’s version of homeroom.

Cabell County Schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers says the event was voluntary, organized by the school’s chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Flowers says there was supposed to be a signup sheet for students, but two teachers mistakenly brought their entire class.

Officials say it won’t happen again.

But some in the city say even voluntary church services have no place in school.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Caine
One in custody after disturbance early Tuesday at Kwik Shop in west Topeka
Jason D. Ickler (38) has been identified as the suspect killed in the officer-involved shooting...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn identified
Kansas Gas Service customers could see between $5 to $7 added to their monthly bills soon in...
KCC, Kansas Gas Service reach settlement on 2021 severe winter weather gas prices
A semitrailer crashed off Interstate 70 on Monday night near Brewster in western Kansas after...
Semi crashes off I-70 on Monday after driver reaches for drink
Hiawatha Police attempt to identify the man in this photo involved in multiple incidents on...
Hiawatha Police attempt to identify man in multiple Monday incidents

Latest News

The rescue happened around 9 p.m. near Sitka, which is just outside the state’s capital of...
U.S. Coast Guard rescue two fishermen from a sinking boat
FILE - Fuel is pumped into a vehicle, Thursday, June 14, 2012, in Miami. Two Democratic...
Senators call for gas tax suspension to blunt rising prices
Ashes had been missing for 7 years.
Missing Maine cat found 1,500 miles away in Florida 7 years later
The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
Locals weigh school mask rules as statewide mandates end
Chocolate shop works overtime preparing for Valentine's Day
Chocolate shop works overtime preparing for Valentine’s Day