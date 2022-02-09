Chocolate shop works overtime preparing for Valentine’s Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 85% of Americans will gift chocolate and candy this Valentine’s Day, according to the National Confectioner’s Association.

This statistic and past experience have staff at Hazel Hill Chocolate prepping for their biggest day of the year.

Owner, Nick Xidis said, “Most of the days around Valentine’s Day will be more than five times a typical retail day of sales.”

To handle the influx in orders, Xidis said his chocolate makers will pull extra hours.

“By far the most popular thing is the dipped strawberries and those are made the same day,” he said. “We will be working around the clock to make sure that, not only is there enough but that it is fresh and what we are putting out there is the best that it can be.”

Hazel Hill makes about 400-500 pounds of chocolate-dipped strawberries the week of Valentine’s Day, but to secure them, Xidis encourages customers to act now.

“We rarely run out, but it does happen. If you’re looking to get a specific item or want something put together, order early. You can call us, you can get it on the website, all of those are okay,” he added.

Hazel Hill also has a range of sweet treats packaged in red and pink, with prices to fit any budget.

Jeanie Kimball, a regular Hazel Hill customer, came in to shop for a few items. “I got a Valentine on a stick and then a pretty little red box of chocolates,” she said.

Xidis said some people spend a couple of bucks, while others may spend hundreds of dollars on their Valentine’s. “We try to make sure even at a premium level that everyone can enjoy Hazel Hill Chocolate,” he added.

That is something Kimball said she appreciates and is a big reason why she shops locally. “It’s locally owned and they really put a lot of heart into everything that they do and you can always find something fun and unique,” she said.

Xidis said he is grateful for the support. “We have a community here in Topeka and Shawnee County that takes care of us and takes care of other small businesses,” he continued saying, “I hope we never lose that in our community.”

During a holiday filled with love and romance, Xidis said he is also glad Hazel Hill can play a small part.

“It’s really about putting something nice into the community, about helping people have an experience that’s happy and full of joy, and there’s nothing better at Valentine’s than that and sharing it with somebody that you care about,” he said.

Hazel Hill is located in downtown Topeka at 724 S. Kansas Ave. To place an order online visit their website.

